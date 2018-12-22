Share:

Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday to seek pre-arrest bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader on December 26 in connection to illegal allotment of Malir Development Authority land.

Shah has filed a pre-arrest bail plea in the SHC ahead of his appearance before NAB officials. In his plea, the PPP leader has stated that the land allotment has already been cancelled.

The court is expected to take up the former Sindh chief minister’s petition on Monday.

The senior PPP leader has served as Sindh chief minister thrice.