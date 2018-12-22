Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Vice Chancellor Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan declared on Friday that new campus will be constructed for the university after demolishing of the old and dilapidated building of the city campus as soon as funds area made available.

"It will be my first preference to promote merit and maintain strict discipline bring an end to political groupings on campus of the Ghazi University," VC Dr Muhammad Tufail expressed the resolve while talking to local media here at his office on Friday.

He pointed out that by revamping infrastructure of both the city and new campus of the university, it would be made state-of-the-art university where enrolment of girl students would be paid special focus.

Dr Tufail further said that capacity of the university vis-a-vis its management would be strengthened and enhanced so that all regular as well as private candidates of Dera Ghazi Khan division could appear in examination in their respective disciplines through the university rather than opting for other universities.

He informed that he is channelizing resources and efforts level best to increase the number of faculties onward to start animal husbandry, engineering, medical and other professional programs for intending students.

The VC also claimed that new campus of Ghazi University would also be constructed over 1,100 acres of land located on Sakhi Sarwar Road.