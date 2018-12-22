Share:

KARACHI - A meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership was held at Bilawal House in Karachi on Friday.

Presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the meeting reviewed arrangements for a public gathering on 11th martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana on December 27.

The meeting was attended by Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nisar Ahmed Khuhru, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sardar Lateef Khosa, Ali Madad Jatak, Humayun Khan, Chaudhry Lateef and party’s other senior leaders, including cabinet ministers and MPAs.

Addressing the meeting, former president Asif Ali Zardari said, “Adverse situations and hostile attitudes cannot intimidate us because we have always defeated such situations in the past and gained more strength from adverse atmosphere.”

He said that adverse time that was apparently prevailing was in fact not an adverse time. He said that Benazir Bhutto courageously faced and defeated that tough time and all adversaries. She stood against the martial law imposed by General Zia-ul-Haq.

He said that all allegations that the rivals had levelled against him were baseless and the opponents could not intimidate him through fake documents. “They should bear in mind that our level of tolerance and endurance is far greater than their tactical manoeuvring and atrocities. They would fall down in the end.”

Zardari said that people would prove on December 27 that the PPP cannot be eliminated and it would form its government in the Centre, all four provinces and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan after sweeping the next general elections.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto would be commemorated with zeal and passion and during that period a new strategy of the party would be set forth during the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee.

He said that a conspiracy has been hatched for pushing the country towards One Unit. Basic utilities such as gas and electric supply have been suspended while due share of provinces was being withheld by the federation. In addition, a campaign has also been launched in support of construction of the disputed Kala Bagh Dam.

Bilawal said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the 1973 Constitution to the people of Pakistan while military dictators had been spoiling the same during their authoritarian rules over the country.

The PPP chairman said that PPP restored the 1973 Constitution to its original shape and form through the 18th constitutional amendment and the party would not compromise over that amendment because the PPP has always defeated undemocratic forces.

Bilawal said that people from all walks of life would assemble at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana and defeat the ill-wishers of the country and enemies of democracy.

Bilawal blamed the federal government for using the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency to suppress the voice of the opposition leadership.

“Despite clear instructions from the judiciary, the federal ministers are revealing findings of JITs,” said Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference at PPP Media Cell.

They said the tweet from Prime Minister’s adviser Shehzad Akber that admitted meetings with NAB and FIA officials has proved that the ongoing drive in the name of accountability was aimed at victimizing the political opponents. “It proves that NAB and FIA are acting at the behest of the PTI against the opposition leadership,” he said.

Saeed Ghani said that they identified a nexus between NAB and incumbent government from the very first day as the latter were trying to use NAB to suppress the voice of opposition leadership. “When the fictitious accounts issue was raised, the PPP opposed the JIT due to presence of DG FIA whose brother fought polls against the PPP leadership,” he said and added that the one heading the JIT was nominated in a torture case from Asif Zardari.

He said that when a JIT was formed against Nawaz Sharif, the apex court summoned names of reputable officials from government departments. “On contrary in PPP case, the JIT was formed on DG FIA’s recommendation despite PPP’s opposition to nominations,” he said.

Asking queries over coincidence of PTI ministers claim of arrest of opposition leadership and the arrest made afterwards, he said that Shehzad Akber had held secret meetings with the JIT members.

He said that they were aware of these meetings and demanded to look into the CCTV visuals of the area where these meetings took place and carryout geo-fencing of the mobiles of the advisor to unveil the facts.

He demanded of the investigating authorities to treat Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Aleema Khanum, Aleem Khan and other PTI leadership in similar way as opposition leadership is being treated.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to CM Sindh on law and Information Murtaza Wahab said that the current scenario has exposed that the PTI leadership is behind the investigations against PPP leadership.

Despite clear orders from the apex court, the PTI ministers are unveiling the JIT findings, he said but added that PPP had faced similar baseless allegations in past and came out victorious from it.

He said that these victimizations tactics were initiated against PPP as PTI was not happy with their active opposition role. “These allegations against the PPPP leadership will not serve the interests of PTI led federal government instead it should focus on stabilizing the economic conditions of the country,” he said.