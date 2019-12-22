Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe team on December 24 in fake bank accounts case.

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Bilawal Bhutto on December 24 in connection with probe into JV-Opal-225, a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.

In a statement, PPP chairman’s spokesman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, confirmed that Bilawal had received NAB’s summon. He said former chief justice had said in court that Bilawal was facing fake cases and he had no link with those cases.

Talking to The Nation, a senior PPP leader confirmed that PPP chairman would appear before anti-corruption watchdog’s investigation team. He criticised the NAB and said the Bureau had lost its credibility and its role was nothing more than a puppet of selected government. He claimed the Bureau had failed to find nothing against Bilawal, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other party leaders in different corruption cases. He said political situation had been changed in last week and they were ready to face summons and cases but they will not surrender. He was of the view that PPP leaders will get clean chits from courts.

Yesterday, addressing PPP workers convention in Peshawar, Bilawal Bhutto had said that NAB’s reaction was natural after court decision in former dictator Pervez Musharraf case. He said it was NAB’s mistake that they were afraid of its notices.

Talking to The Nation, PPP Rawalpindi district general secretary Tauqeer Abbasi said party workers will accompany Bilawal Bhutto on his appearance before NAB team on December 24. He said PPP Rawalpindi chapter was all set for a big political show in Liaquat Bagh on December 27. Abbasi said Bilawal Bhutto will also announce party agenda regarding party activities in Punjab province.