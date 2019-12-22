Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said we did not get freedom to serve a dummy. This is not the democracy for which party workers were whipped, he said.

The PPP chairman addressed a workers’ convention and – referring to the general elections of 2018 – asked what kind of democracy is this which cannot hold fair polls.

Bilawal announced to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged in Rawalpindi and Benazir was martyred at the Liaquat Bagh, he said.

The PPP chairman stressed that both leaders embraced martyrdom for the rule of the public, and the third generation of Pakistan Peoples Party is spreading the same message. Bilawal said that PPP workers’ conventions have been scheduled in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and other cities also.