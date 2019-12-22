Share:

HYDERABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) and MQM Bahali Committee separately organised rallies here on Saturday to voice solidarity with former president Pervez Musharaf.

A large number of workers of MQM-P took out a rally from Saint Mary’s School near Tilk incline to Koh-i-Noor Chowk to show solidarity with the former president.

Led by MQM-P Sindh Committee In-Charge Saleem Razaq, District Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, other members of the district committee, Hyderabad Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain, members of provincial and National Assembly marched towards the Koh-i-Noor Chowk and chanted slogans in favour of Musharraf.

They said Musharraf had fought wars against enemies of Pakistan, therefore he could not be declared a traitor.

They demanded that the former president be provided an opportunity of a fair trial.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan’s Bahali Committee workers also took out a rally in favour of Musharraf from Gull Centre to Hyderabad Press Club.

Participants of the rally, led by Syed Waseem Hussain, Shehzad Qureshi, Asghar Comrade and others, also expressed resentment over decision of the Special Court against the former president.

Hundreds of workers of MQM-P and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Shakir Memon, Vice Chairman Alhaj Gulshan Illahi and Jehanzeb Yousafzai of All Pakistan Muslim League also participated in the rally.