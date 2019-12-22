Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad on Saturday constituted a bench to hear bail petitions filed by Member of National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique, and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society reference.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan will take up the bail petitions tomorrow (on Monday), the day when Khawaja brothers’ judicial remand will expire.

Meanwhile, the court has issued notices to the defence counsel Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.