VIRGINIA-Camille Schrier, a student at Virginia Commonwealth who advocates for drug safety, was crowned Miss America 2020 at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut. Schrier was chosen by a panel of three celebrity judges over Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. Schrier, who gave a chemistry demonstration on hydrogen peroxide during the talent competition, was crowned by 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin from New York.

The new Miss America told the crowd during introductions that she plans to get a doctor of pharmacy degree at VCU, in Richmond, Virginia. She has undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and systems biology from Virginia Tech.

Camille Schrier performs a science experiment prior to winning the Miss America competition Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn. She will spend a year advocating for Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.

Miss Missouri Simone Esters made the top three but did not make the cut after the final trio advocated for their social causes.