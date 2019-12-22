Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam defeated Noor Zaman in their second round match of the 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship 2019 at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi on Saturday. Tayyab was expecting an easy victory, but Noor gave a tough fight to the top player. Tayyab won the first game 11-5 and second game 11-4 before losing the third game 13-15. Eventually, Tayyab won fourth game 11-8 to win the encounter in 33 minutes In the other matches, Muhammad Bilal beat Saad Abdullah, 11-4, 11-6 and 11-3, Zahir Shah defeated Faizan Khan, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-5, Waqas Mehboob outperformed Ammad Fareed, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Farhan Zaman beat Waqar Mehboob, 12-10, 11-5, 6-11, 8-11 and 11-5, Danish Atlas Khan outplayed Muhammad Farhan Hashmi, 11-7, 11-1, 7-11 and 11-7, and Israr Ahmed outclassed Salman Saleem, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6 and 11-8. In the women’s matches, Rushna Mehboob beat Sibgha Arshad, 11-4, 11-3 and 11-0, Nimra Aqeel defeated Maryam Malik, 11-3, 11-8 and 11-4, and Noor ul Ain outclassed Aiman Shahbaz, 11-7, 11-7.