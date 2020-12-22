Share:

KARACHI - A bid to smuggle 31,000 litres of Iranian diesel was foiled by Karachi police officials by seizing a tanker near Northern By-pass on Monday. Senior superintendent police (SSP) East told media persons that on a tip-off a tanker was stopped at Northern By-pass. The illegal consignment was seized on a truck containing 31,000 litres of Iranian diesel which was being smuggled to Karachi. The tanker’s driver was arrested and later he was handed over to Customs officials.