An accountability court in Islamabad has on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports Complex case. The accused has pleaded not guilty.

Former director general of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Akhtar Nawaz, officers of planning department Sarfaraz Rasool and Asif Sheikh and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed have also been indicted.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged the PML-N leader of illegally initiating a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal and causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules.