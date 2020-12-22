Share:

The highest positivity ratio of coronavirus in Pakistan has been recorded in Abbottabad at 40.30 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

As per details, Abbottabad was followed by Hyderabad over 22 percent and Karachi 12.54 percent.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 4.32 percent, Balochistan 10.67 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.41 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.67 percent, Punjab 4.22 percent and Sindh had 6.29 percent.

It also mentioned the province wise COVID-19 positivity ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.80 percent, Rawalpindi 7.36 percent, Faisalabad 5.47 percent and Multan 5.47 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 12.54 percent, Hyderabad 20 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 4.03 percent, Abbottabad 40.32 percent and Swat had 4.61 percent.

In Balochistan, Quetta had 8.26 percent, in AJK, Mirpur had 8.96 percent positivity ratio.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 82 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 460,672. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,474.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,704 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.