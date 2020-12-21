Share:

Gwadar is a well-known city in Pakistan which has a major problem-wastage of water. Water is being wasted every day and night in Gwadar. The people don’t care that the water is being wasted or not. Everyone is wasting water; car-wash services and factories are using water with dishonesty; water is flowing in the streets of Gwadar, which creates problems for the people who are living there not having water. It is shameful for us to waste water- people are dying every day due to the shortage of water. I want to say that as a responsible citizen we have to stop the wastage of water.

QADIR BAKHSH,

Gwadar.