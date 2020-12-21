Share:

LAHORE - The 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced at the PTF Complex on Monday. More than 300 players were participating in the mega event from across the country in different categories. Total 60 qualifying matches were played on the opening day in men’s, U-18, U-14 and U-12 singles categories. However, COVID-19 SOPs were also being followed strictly as per government and International Tennis Federation (ITF) instructions. The PTF management has made arrangements for observing the COVID-19 SOPs with all the essentials items available at the site. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF complex to witness some of the qualifying matches and also discussed arrangements especially in view of the COVID-19 SOPs. He was contented with the overall arrangements for smooth conduct of the event. The main draw matches will begin today (Tuesday), where top-ranked players of the country will be seen in action.