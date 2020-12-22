Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in the Superior Judiciary Monday approved recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, for appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The meeting that met under the chair of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi interviewed the nominees as per rules of the Parliamentary Committee and approved their nomination. The senators including Farooq Hamid Naek, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, federal minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, and MNAs including Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, minister of state Ali Muhammad Khan, and Asim Nazir attended the meeting. Last week, the committee had decided to interview two nominees of the JCP for the appointment of judges of the IHC. On December 3, the JCP headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had recommended Sattar and Jahangiri for the appointment of judges of IHC. Though the parliamentary committee can endorse or reject the recommendations of the JCP yet the forum virtually become a rubber stamp after the 19th Constitution Amendment and an order of the Supreme Court. The JCP has a final say in the appointment of judges of the superior judiciary. The committee has been without a head for several months as its previous successive heads had resigned objecting that the committee has become toothless. In the absence of a regular chairman, its convener-ship rotates among the members and Senator Abbasi convened Thursday’s meeting due to the same reason.