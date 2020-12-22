Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RFA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza called on Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and requested him to refrain private TV channels from airing advertisements of illegal housing societies, informed civic body spokesman on Monday.

He added the Chairman RDA has also written letters to Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requesting them to block bank accounts/social media accounts of the owners/followers of the illegal housing societies mushroomed across the district.

According to him, the head of civic body following the increasing complaints against owners of illegal private housing societies’ looting spree in shape of advertisements on TV channels and social media has taken concrete steps to save innocent people from fraudsters. The heads of all the three state departments have assured their full cooperation to Chairman RDA in this regard, according to spokesman.

Talking to The Nation, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the Chairman RDA, confirmed the development. He said the illegal/unauthorised housing societies have been mushrooming in the district while their owners/followers were also involved in illegal advertising about the housing societies on TV channels and social media. He said he is out on a mission to save innocent people from jaws of the owners of illegal housing societies. “I wrote a letter to NAB about a big fraud housing society located on Chakri Road a few days ago on which Chairman NAB had initiated action and accounts of the owner of that society had been freezed,” he said adding that he was all set to take legal action against many other illegal/unauthorised housing societies.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza advised the citizens/investors to not invest their hard-earned money in these illegal housing societies.

“I will not bow before the pressure and will utilise all the resources to seal all the illegal/unauthorised housing societies involved in looting money from citizens,” he pledged.