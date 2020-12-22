Share:

SUKKUR - Former opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said that he has submitted resignation as member of the parliament but it is not a solution.

Khursheed Shah, a MNA of Peoples Party from Sukkur was talking to media after appearing before an accountability court hearing of assets reference against him.

“Imran Khan deliberately refusing to talk with the opposition,” Shah said. “The rulers are moving towards dangerous political game instead of dialogue,” he further said.

“From the very first day whenever they were engaged for dialogue, they claimed the opposition demanding the NRO,” the PPP MNA said. “The nation should understand that Imran Khan have no authority to grant NRO to someone,” he added.

“Only dialogue and the Parliament is the best way ahead for politics. All problems will be resolved with supremacy of the Parliament,” he said.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) formally presented witnesses before the court in the reference. An official of the FBR also appeared in the court to record his statement.

The counsel of Khursheed Shah objected over the incomplete record of the FBR and said he will cross examine the witness when the complete record will be submitted in the court.

The court ordered the FBR to produce its record in the next hearing of the case and adjourned further hearing till January 04.

Provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah and other accused, who have been also been nominated in the reference, were present in the court.

The accountability bureau has filed a reference about assets above the known means of income against 18 accused including Khursheed Shah.