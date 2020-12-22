Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday that United Arab Emirate visa ban issue was temporary and it would be resolved very soon.

Pakistan enjoyed deep rooted friendly ties with United Arab Emirate, said Foreign Minister and Caretaker of Shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukknuddin Aalam, Shah Mahmood Qureshi after performing traditional bath "Ghusal" on occasion of 707th Urs ceremony of the great saint.

Qureshi remarked that his recent visit to UAE was aimed to discuss and deepen relationships between the both friendly countries. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that he met his Excellency Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed different issues including visa ban. The both sides discussed the ways how to promote ties further, said Qureshi.

Responding to a question, Foreign Minister stated that UAE and Saudi Arabia did not think India as substitute of Pakistan. Responding to a question about any external pressure pertaining to Israel, Qureshi observed that Pakistan did not entertain any external pressure.

Pakistan makes its own policy and takes decisions as per its own interests. “There is resemblance in issues of Kashmir and Palestine,” he said adding that Pakistan wanted solution of both issues as per wishes of the local people.

To another question about India, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that India always tried to damage Pakistan. India is running terror camps, providing material to terrorists and also financing them to create unrest in Pakistan, Qureshi stated, adding that Pakistan presented dossiers, containing complete evidences of India's involvement in terrorism to International community, P-5 countries and some other important countries of OIC.

Disinfo lab report is also evident about India's bad intentions. India was trying to malign Pakistan through fake NGOs, websites etc. The real face of India had been exposed, said FM.

Pakistan also made it clear that it would respond promptly to Indian aggression. Pakistan shared it concerns at international level that India was planning of launch false-flag operation against Pakistan. Qureshi stressed upon the international community to take notice of Indian heinous designs. Indian forces also resorted to firing at UN observers. Pakistan is capable of responding amicably so India should refrain from any misadventures, FM categorically stated.

To a question about PDM protests, Qureshi said that PDM should understand severity of coronavirus issue. The virus is turning more dangerous as England, Germany and many other countries of Europe were revising SOPs. Qureshi urged upon PDM leadership to shun political agenda and follow national agenda only. However, he stated, the masses have rejected PDM in public meetings of Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Gujranwala and especially Lahore.

The PMD lacks united stance on issue of resignations. Pakistan People Party is not in favour of extending resignations. PPP wanted to participate in by-elections in Sindh, so how could it support resignations, Qureshi posed question.

Similarly, one strong group of PML-N is also not interested in resignations. If PDM is sincere in resignations then it should submit these with Speakers of assemblies concerned, stated Qureshi. He also urged upon Opposition not to mislead masses on issue of resignations.