KHAIRPUR - Ghotki by-election for PS-7 will be held on March 5.

The election will be held between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Mian Abdul Bari Pitfi and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s Mian Abdul Malik.

The PS-7 seat was vacated after the death of PPP MPA Ahmed Ali Khan Pitafi.

A tough contest is expected as both the PPP and PML-F are claiming their victory in the upcoming election. Following the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, CCTV cameras to be installed at all the sensitive polling stations.

The PML-F candidate while talking to media said that CCTV cameras were not installed at sensitive polling stations, while the deputy commissioner was not cooperating in this regard.

He demanded the Sindh government to issue directives to Ghotki DC for cooperation.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, religious parties, nationalist parties, and others are supporting him.