ATTOCK - A marriage procession turned in to tragic accident when groom injured during fire in jubilation in village Nikka Kallan in limits of Pindigheab Police station of Attock on Tuesday. Police and hospital sources said that Shahbaz Khan was leading marriage procession towards his house in a car along with his bride after contracting marriage ceremony in village Nikka Kallan when his friends Nasir and Akhter started firing in jubilation resultantly groom Shahbaz Khan hit by a bullet at his back. He was taken to THQ hospital Pindigheab from where he was shifted to DHQ hospital Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Later the procession reached at groom house without groom. Pindigheab Police have registered a case against accused Nasir and Akhter and started further investigation.

Forest Zoo to be established in Attock

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Mian Waheed uddin has said that Punjab Forest and Wildlife Department is looking to set up a forest zoo park in Attock.

He was talking to newsmen after formally inaugurating “Green Punjab” program in Hattain near Hassanabdal by planting a tree on Tuesday.

He added that under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme Rs 1284.753 million havery been allocated to the Punjab Forest component which shall be utilized for afforestation of blank areas by planting 5.5 million trees in different forest types, over a period of five years. He added that under Annual Development Programme 2017-18, the department would plant 2.951 million saplings on 4066 acres of land under ongoing programmes while 544,500 saplings would be planted under new schemes over an area of 7500 acres of land. While 4.67 million saplings would be planted on 8,549 acres of land under ‘Green Pakistan’ programme. He said that cage-culture is also being promoted in Potohar region to increase Tilapia fish production. He said total projects worth Rs 780 million would be carried out in the province while seven new projects worth Rs 820 million have also been prepared and sent to the planning and development department for approval which are aimed at bringing barren land under fish production. He said that breeding farms of different birds and animals have increased to 173 which were only 116 in year 2015. He said a departmental fine of Rs 18 million was recovered during last calendar year from those violating the wildlife laws. Responding a question, he said that Punjab government has decided to revamp its ‘forest policy’ after every 10 years to make it in line with the contemporary needs. Responding another question, he said the department has collected Rs18 million by imposing fine on illegal hunting during 2017 as compared to Rs5 million in 2014.

our STAFF REPORTER