LAHORE-The highly-anticipated 17th Lux Style Awards filled with dazzling performances, emotional speeches from the winners and creating consciousness about various social causes took place last night at Expo Center.

From veteran musicians to emerging actors and from visionary directors to style gurus, all were there to grace the most stylized and grand event of this year.

The red carpet of the award ceremony was a star-studded affair where celebs won our hearts wearing their favourite designer’s outfits. They walked down the red carpet in their best with a glitter all over the place interlaced with elegance and glamour staggering fashion being the order of the day.

Ahmed Ali Butt and Vasay Chaudhry hosted the award ceremony and provided a dose of entertainment to their fans with their funny tactics.

Mahira Khan opened the show with Naheed Siddiqui by reciting an impactful poem called, ‘Bol Kay Lab’ by the legendary Faiz Ahmed Faiz, comprising of numerous meaningful verses that touched everyone’s hearts. The dance act was brilliantly performed that set the mood of the evening.

After her performance, Naheed Siddiqui was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the occasion, she said that this award is for those who have kept the classical music alive. “I dedicate this award to my mother who has really struggled as a woman to keep the kathak dance alive in our family and Pakistan,” he added.

Saba Qamar bagged the LSA award for Best TV Actress in Baaghi whereas it was a triumph for Ahad Raza who bagged Best TV Actor for Yakeen Ka Safar.

The Best Actress Award was bagged by Mahira Khan for Verna whereas Best Actor Award was bagged by Humayun Saeed for Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Mukhtaran Mai was invited on stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion which was given to Frieha Altaf, the mastermind behind the ‘Mein Bhi’ Social Movement.

On the occasion, Frieha Altaf invited renowned designer Maheen Khan on the stage and said, “Every year I was offered by LSA to receive the award and every time I refused it because at that time I felt I don’t deserve it. I always thought a lifetime achievement award is writing about your own obituary. This year it makes complete sense because my life really changed with a single tweet.

“We always stay silent about social issues, be it child abuse or sexual harassment. It’s time we wake up, speak up and stand for justice,” she said.

Ahsan Khan and Aaamna Ilyas performance with children caused a storm on stage with their pulsating dance act. The act ended on a positive note, where kids were lifted in the air, in a circle, highlighting that the person is always free to discover his happiness. The inspirational and uplifting dance act was choreographed by Wahab Shah.

Remembering the gone, LSA paid tribute to Asma Jahangir. Sarmad Khoosat, who is best known for his drama serial Humsafar, was invited on the stage to give a short speech on her. On the occasion, Sarmad said that Asma did not need any power because she already had it. She not only symbolized feminism but also hope, justice, fearlessness, bravery, humanity and much more.

The Posthumous Award was collected by Asma Jahangir’s daughter Muniza e Jahangir also shared some beautiful words about her mother.

The main highlight of the evening was when an anthem for ‘Mein Bhi” Social Movement was performed with over 32 musicians and artistes and a 40 piece orchestra that recreated Shehzad Roy’s song Kya Darta Hai.

The night full of glitz and glamour ended with a bundle of artistes performing live on the “Mein Bhi” Social Movement. The artistes that performed for the support of the cause were Abu FareedAyaz, HumeiraChanna, Kashmir The Band, Sounds of Kolachi, Lyari Underground, Abid Brohi, the Viccaji sisters, Natasha Baig, AimaBaig, Mussarrat Misbah and her many acid burn survivors, Ansar Burney, Maheen Khan and Zurein Imam.

Winners list

Best Film: Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Best Actor: Humayun Saeed in Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Best Actress: Mahira Khan in Verna

Best Singer (Female): Aima Baig for ‘Sadqa’ from Chupan Chupai

Best Singer (Male): Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for ‘Sawaar De’ from Arth 2

Best Supporting Actress: Urwa Hocane in Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Best Supporting Actor: Javed Sheikh in Na MaloomAfraad 2

Best Film Director: Nadeem Baig for Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Model of the Year (Female): Amna Babar

Model of the Year (Male): Hasnain Lehri

Best TV Play: Baghi

Best TV Actor: Ahad Raza Mir in Yakeen Ka Safar

Best TV Actress: Saba Qamar in Baaghi

Album of the year: Wajd by Hadiqa Kiani

Singer of the Year: Ali Hamza, Ali Sethi and Waqar Ehsan for ‘Tanak Dhin

Best Emerging Talent: Kashmir for ‘Kaghaz Ka Jahaz’

Best Music Video Director: Raza Shah for ‘The Sibbi Song’

Best Emerging Talent: Saheefa Jabbar Khatak

Best Fashion Photographer: Rizwanul Haq

Best Hair & Make-up Artist: Qasim Liqat

Best Menswear Designer: Republic by Omar Farooq

Achievement in Fashion Design –Pret: Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret: SaniaMaskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal: Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Lawn: Elan

Best Original Sound Track: Shuja Haider for ‘Baaghi’

Best TV Director: Saife Hassan for Sang E Mar Mar

Best TV Writer: Mustafa Afridi for Sang E Mar Mar

Best Dressed (Male): Abrarul Haq

Best Dressed (Female): Nabila

Lifetime Achievement Award: Frieha Altaf