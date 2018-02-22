Islamabad - Chairman Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal against award of liquefied natural gas contract.

A statement issued by the NAB said that the chairman assured Sheikh Rasheed of looking into the complaint in the light of rules and regulations. Earlier, Sheikh had filed a petition in Supreme Court, which had directed him to approach the appropriate forum.

Moreover, Sheikh also apprised chairman NAB about alleged provision of Rs9 billion to MNA Captain (R) Safdar by Cabinet Division in the name of development funds without completing formalities.

Sheikh told the chairman NAB that Finance Ministry was reluctant to inquire the matter. The leader of the opposition had also written four letters to the Cabinet Division in this regard, he said. He made complaint to chairman NAB to order a probe into where the Rs9 billion had been spent and who permitted provision of the amount to the MNA.