Share:

KARACHI - Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Commander 5 Corps, Thursday opened the 68th Pakistan Annual Flower Show at AK Khan Park, amidst a strong presence of diplomatic corps members along with professional and amateur horticulturists.

The four-day much awaited event, organized by Horticultural Society of Pakistan in coordination with Defense Housing Authority and Clifton Cantonment Board, featured a range of floral species and allied accessories for indoor and outdoor decor.

Participation of the specialized clubs and societies including Ladies Horticultural Club, Floral Art Society, Ikebana International, Akebono Study Group, Amateur Graders Club, Orchid Society of Pakistan, Pakistan Bonsai Society, Cactus and Succulent Society of Pakistan, World Flower Council, also joined by organizations as Thar Coal Company and so-forth had markedly increased the interest of visitors pertaining to different walks of life.

Hundreds of varieties of seasonal, perennial and rare species, mainly local, are on display at stalls set up by horticultural groups, commercial nurseries, DHA and educational institutions.

Kalim Farooqui, Chairman, Horticultural Society of Pakistan (HSP) in his welcome address traced the history of Karachi flower show organized in 1949 at Purani Numaish with rare plants put on display by Dr AK Khan and his team of dedicated workers.

The first Pakistan Flower Show, he said was inaugurated by the first prime minister of the country, Shaheed e Millat Liaqut Ali Khan and that since then the event was being held on regular basis.

Acknowledging the support of Gen (retd) Jehanzeb Arbab and Commodore (retd) Ashfaq Baig for HSP, he said the society, a non-political, non commercial and a non controversial organization is primarily dedicated to promote awareness of horticulture and importance of healthy and safe outdoor as well as indoor environment.

Farooqui also welcomed the presence of Dr Amany Asfour, the first Muslim lady elected as International Federation of Business and Professional Women Association along with foreign delegates from USA, Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Germany and Japan.

Lt Gen Humayun Aziz on the occasion appreciating the HSP members working for beautification of the port city said the spirit of volunteerism for the cause was commendable and ought to be inculcated among the youth.

Assuring all his support to HSP, he also referred to measures taken by Defense Officers Housing Authority including tissue culture laboratory developed in coordination with HSP and other relevant initiatives would be promoted on strong and scientific lines.

Prizes were distributed among winners representing 21 different categories of contestant with first prize won by Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.