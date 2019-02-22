Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police Thursday launched a crackdown against illegal and fancy number plates of vehicles throughout the district.

Following the directives of SSP Ghotki, police conducted special teams all over the district especially Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Panoakil, Ubaro and Dhahrki. When contacted to Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Lanjhar, he told that the purpose of launching crackdown against unregistered and tinted windows of vehicles was to rid the criminal activities from the district. He said that there was no superior than law whereas tinted and illegal vehicles would not only be confiscated but heavy fines would be imposed on them.

The SSP claimed that they had removed 734 number plates in a day during crackdown whereas more that 120 bikes were impounded due to non-availability of complete documents.

Dozens of bikes were handed over to owners after verification, he added. He further said illegal number plates are violation motor vehicle rules.

It is worthy to mention here that there is no awareness among the drivers and owners of vehicles regarding importance of the original and authorised number plates. It is observed that the role of a motorcycle always remained more important for the criminals in any crime activity especially street crime.