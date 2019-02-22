Share:

lAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has again purposed the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice to post judges at 10 out of 18 banking courts across Punjab as litigants are suffering a lot.

Such proposal was also made eight months ago but no posting was made by the federal government, as per sources. The new proposal came after a judicial officers’ meeting had recently reviewed performance of banking courts across Punjab and expressed concerns that 10 out of 18 courts in the province have no judges for a long period.

On the directions of Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan who had chaired the meeting as the administrative Judge of Banking Courts of Punjab, a letter has been written by Lahore High Court Registrar Hamayon Imtiaz to the Federal Secretary Law and Justice for posting of judges.

The LHC registrar nominated 10 district and sessions judges for the vacant banking courts posts. The nominations had been made for banking courts number 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Lahore, banking courts 1 and 3 of Multan, one each of Sahiwal and Faisalabad.

These nominations were sent to the the ministry about 8 months ago but despite several reminders, the department concerned has not acted upon.

In the recent meeting of banking courts judges, Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan had expressed great concern regarding non-posting of judges on the banking courts, due to which litigants, financial institutions and business community is suffering a lot.

In the meeting, the representative of the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs (Justice Division), Government of Pakistan could not participate on which the judge took serious note of their absence.

He directed the Federal Secretary Law & Justice to attend the next meetings. Finally, in order to minimise the backlog of cases, it was resolved in the meeting that the federal government be asked to establish at least two courts in Faisalabad and one court in Sialkot immediately.

Further for improvement of existing infrastructure and preservation of judicial record, he directed that the federal government establish new record rooms with provision of fire proof cupboards; appoint the required number of court staff and renovate the Courts and residences of presiding officers.

It was further recommended that the house rent of the judges posted in banking courts be enhanced up to Rs50,000 per month. It has been noticed by the judge that the staff of the banking courts, working at the same place for the last 10 to 15 years, be rotated from one division to another.

He advised the federal government to devise a rotation policy in this respect.

Further a direction was issued to the government, for appointment of a focal person to deal with the matters of banking courts in the province.