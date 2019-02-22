Share:

ISLAMABAD - Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK), Berk Ulas ENC (TUR), Bader Alabdullah (KUW) and Essa Qabazard (KUW) squeezed into the Syed Tajammul Abbas ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 boys’ singles semifinals after carving out victories against their respective opponents in the quarterfinals played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday.

Pakistan’ future tennis hope and No 1 seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continued his supremacy as he eliminated Taentawan Taddeo Majoli Maggioli (THA) in straight sets. He simply outclassed his opponent and won the encounter 6-2, 6-3. Huzaifa started the match with combination of powerful forehand down the line and cross-court winners and didn’t allow his opponent to settle down in the match.

Shoaib Khan (PAK) lost his quarterfinal against fourth seed Berk Ulas ENC (TUR) in a thrilling and exciting three-set match. After losing the first set 4-6, Shoaib made a comeback with strong forehand and backhand drives and leveled the score 1-1 by winning the second set 6-1. In the final set, Shoaib made some unforced errors, which cost him the match as he lost the set 3-6. Essa Qabazard of Kuwait won the encounter against Togan Makzume of Turkey in the three-set match.

In the girls singles quarterfinals, 7th seed Anjalika Kurera of Sri Lanka struggle hard to win her encounter against talented Soo Ha Jang of Korea in three-set match. Another good match of the day was won by Arina Valitova of Russia against Hannag Seen Ean Yip of Malaysia. Both the players displayed high-quality of tennis and demonstrated excellent combination of forehand and backhand drives down the line and cross court. Third seed Aysegul Mert of Turkey won her encounter in another exciting three-set match against Kit Yi Kaye Au-Yeung of Hong Kong.

Due the heavy rain in Islamabad, the quarterfinals of boys and girls singles were delayed and started at 3:00pm instead of 9:00am. The ground staff of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) worked hard to make the court dry and playable for the matches. Maheen Qureshi (PAK) will face Bilgic Sedef (TUR) and Mert Aysegul (TUR) will face Yu-Yun Li (TPE) in the semi-finals today at 10:00am.

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) will face Berk Ulas Enc (TUR) in the first semi-final, whereas Bader Alabdullah (KUW) will face Essa Qabazard of Kuwait in the second semifinal.

Boys’ singles quarterfinals: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Taentawan Taddeo Majoli Maggioli (THA) 6-2, 6-3; Berk Ulas ENC (TUR) beat Shaoib Khan (PAK) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Bader Alabdullah (KUW) beat Nathan Jattavapornvanti (THA) 6-2, 6-4; Essa Qabazard (KUW) beat Tiogan Makzume (TUR) 6-2, 7-6(8), 6-4, girls’ singles quarterfinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Kit Yi Kaye Au-Yeung (HKG) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Anjalika Kurera (SRI) beat Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Arina Valitova (RUS) beat Hannah Seen Ean Yip (MAS) 7-6(13), 6-1; girls’ doubles quarterfinal: Bea Francesca Acena (PHI)/Renee Marie Acena (PHI) beat Chloe Chong Zhu Jing (MAS)/Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-2.