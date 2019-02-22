Share:

World's youngest Nobel Peace Laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai met with Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto at the Oxford University on Thursday.

A tweet published on Thursday shows the two sharing a frame in what appears to be a library.

Bilawal requested Malala to pay a visit to her homeland soon.

According to sources, Bilawal and Malala exchanged thoughts on education in Pakistan. An advocate of girls' education, Malala runs an international, non-profit organization named 'The Malala Fund', that fights for girls' education.