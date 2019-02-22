World's youngest Nobel Peace Laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai met with Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto at the Oxford University on Thursday.

A tweet published on Thursday shows the two sharing a frame in what appears to be a library.

Bilawal requested Malala to pay a visit to her homeland soon. 

According to sources, Bilawal and Malala exchanged thoughts on education in Pakistan.  An advocate of girls' education, Malala runs an international, non-profit organization named 'The Malala Fund', that fights for girls' education.

Meanwhile Bilawal's mother, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was an alumna of the prestigious Oxford University.