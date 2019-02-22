Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan told media yesterday that PML-N Quaid needed treatment from a hospital where facilities to treat heart, kidneys and other problems were available at the same time. Dr Adnan said the disease former prime minister was suffering from was not that simple.

He told a questioner that special medical board constituted to examine Nawaz Sharif had sent its report to authorities concerned and now it was waiting for the instructions what to do next. About Sharif’s angiography, Adnan said the patient had a ‘significant disease’ with previous medical history and complications coupled with underlying kidney disease. Keeping in view of all that, a highly specialised setup was needed to treat Sharif with back-up of cardiac surgery and an upstage department of nephrology to meet any eventuality, he explained.

Dr Adnan expressed his ignorance when asked about the reports that Sharif was being shifted to Rawalpindi for further treatment. He said it was for the medical board to decide shifting of the patient anywhere else.

When asked whether former premier’s treatment was possible in Pakistan, he said it would be determined after evaluation of his disease and facilities needed to treat the same. He said, “I have studied report prepared by the medical board and in my opinion Sharif needs ‘aggressive’ treatment”. He said the thulium scan was conducted by the medical board and it reported that a part of the heart of former prime minister was lacking proper supply of blood and there were problems in blood supply for which further evaluation and aggressive treatment was required.

He said head of the medical board Dr Arif had shared with him the mandate of the board that was to assess the extent of disease and recommend future course of treatment of former prime minister which it had done. The board has sent reports and recommendations to government authorities and now it was waiting for further instructions, he added.

It may be mentioned that Nawaz Sharif was shifted from jail to Services Hospital on February 2 on recommendation of a six-member medical board. The head of the board at the Services Hospital Dr Ayaz Mahmood, after initial examination of the former PM, had told media that health problems faced by him were treatable in the country. Sharif, who is serving seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, was shifted to Jinnah Hospital on February 15 and he is being examined by another medical board headed by Dr Arif.