SIALKOT - Two jet fighter planes of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out supersonic flights over Sialkot villages along the Working Boundary Thursday afternoon.

According to the senior security officials, border areas of Charwah, Chaprar, Chawinda, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakkargarh and surrounding areas were jolted due to the loud thunder after the warplanes broke the sound barrier during their flight.

Officials added that the fighter jets took flight in order to check and show the level of preparedness to respond to any violation of the Pakistani airspace violation by the enemy.