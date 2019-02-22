Share:

SUKKUR - To review the ongoing development schemes of the urban & rural water supply as well as drainages in Sukkur Division including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, a meeting was presided over by Secretary Public Health Engineering Sindh Hassan Naqvi at Commissioner’s office Sukkur on Thursday.

According to detail, the meeting was attended by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh and officials and engineer of concerned departments.

Secretary Public Health Engineering Sindh Hassan Naqvi on the occasion imparted directives to the Engineers of Public Health Department for making all non-functional schemes of Sukkur Division functional as soon as possible so that people could get the benefits of such schemes.

While giving briefing to the Secretary Public Health Engineering Sindh, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Naeem Sindhu on the occasion told that work was underway on 5 urban water supply schemes and 11 drainage schemes in Khairpur while work was underway of 137 rural water supply and drainage schemes.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh told that urban water supply and drainage schemes were underway in Sukkur district while work of 28 rural water supply and 18 drainage schemes was underway while total 127 different schemes were underway in Sukkur out of which 61 schemes would be completed up to the month of June.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Saleem-Ullah Odho on the occasion told that, in the Ghotki district the work was underway of 5 urban drainage while 12 rural water supply schemes while work on 17 drainage schemes was underway.