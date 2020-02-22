Share:

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar says security forces and intelligence agencies, backed by the nation, have achieved unparalleled success in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad at a monumental cost paid in men and material.

In a tweet on completion of three years of the launch of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad today, he said in this journey from terrorism to tourism, the security forces were backed by the entire nation.

In a statement on the occasion, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said gains of two decades of war on terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

He said the army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.