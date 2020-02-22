Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has said that its chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was unhappy with the opposition parties for failing to stand jointly with their proposed anti-government movement next month. Former Senate chairman and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari told The Nation yesterday that the opposition needed to stand jointly against the government. “We can protest on our own but a joint movement will make a bigger impact. The opposition needs to unite,” he added. He claimed the government had “totally failed” and should be sent home sooner than later. “We (the opposition parties) will have to stand together in and outside the parliament to give a tough time to the government. So far, all the main parties are having their own way,” he added. Yesterday, Bilawal had said that the PTI-led government was turning the people unemployed with limited opportunities. Last month, Bilawal had announced that the party would organise a march against the government's economic policies which have burdened the people of the country. The PPP chairman said that the current government’s economic policies were not in the people’s best interests and that the PPP would launch a protest movement against it next month. “Imran Khan had promised to give the youth of the country 10 billion jobs, and had promised to construct five million houses. But in the duration this government has been in power, they have only taken from the people,” he said. PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the solo flights of the opposition parties will only keep them divided.