ISLAMABAD-The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory has introduced an e-governance step to facilitate residents of the capital to enjoy the government services with a single touch of their mobile phones.

The system of e-governance has recently been introduced but not yet formally launched.

Talking Exclusively with The Nation, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat stated, “The application is softly launched on Android devices and by the end of this month (February), we will have a full launch of the application.”

The official further stated that the application will add to the comfort of the residents of Islamabad as there would be no need to stand in long queues and wait for the turn to register cars or to apply for any type of licences. The official briefed that the application will also allow the citizens of the capital to apply for death and birth certificates as well.

The services offered are so far available for users of Android devices only. However, the application would be fully launched by the end of February. The application will allow the residents to avail services like registration of vehicles, their excise and taxation, apply for weapon licenses, domiciles and driving licenses at their homes through their mobile phones.

Apart from this, the application also offers its users to listen to Islamabad Traffic Police Radio Station to keep them updated about the traffic situation across the city.

On using the application, this correspondent found that this application also offers police services, court work, e-shopping, and filing a complaint at Prime Minister’s portal.

On tapping any of the services, the application briefs its user step by step and asks for details and information required for specific service. For instance, when this correspondent tapped services, four options naming car registration, domicile, arm licence and IDP came up. On tapping car registration, detailed steps came up which were required to register the car on phone.

Administration of Islamabad has already introduced many applications on mobile phones to provide the residents with easy access and availability of government services. A resident of Islamabad, Talha Iftikhar, stated that the newly launched application will now also save a lot of time for the citizens of the capital. In addition, Talha shared a memory of his hectic trip to the ITP office for the registration of driving licence. He said that he waited for hours in the long queue for his turn and by the time his turn was near, the day was over and he had to go home and visit again the other day. According to Talha, the new application will allow the people of Islamabad to get rid of problems like this.