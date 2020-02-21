Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ali Nawaz Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister to submit written reply in Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz’s petition challenging the recommendation for his suspension by the Local Government Commission (LGC) as well as the formation of commission.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Anser through Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate and directed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan to submit his written response in this matter on the next hearing to be held on March 20.

During the hearing, Awan, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Additional Secretary Interior, Advocate General Islamabad and Anser appeared before the court while the Chief Commissioner briefed the court in this matter.

In his petition, the mayor adopted that the suggestion by the LGC regarding his suspension was illegal and asked the court to stop the LGC Chairperson Awan from working as he was biased towards him. He also prayed to the IHC to declare recommendations of the commission as null and void.

Earlier, the nine-member LGC established by the federal government under the interior ministry for improving the state of affairs of Islamabad’s local government headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan decided to proceed against Aziz for a number of charges.

At the meeting on February 13, Acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Humayun Akhtar, who is Member Engineering CDA, filed the reference with the commission against the mayor. Awan also recommended to the federal government to suspend the mayor for three months till the completion of the inquiry.

In his reference, the CMO alleged that two dozen staff members were in the personal use of the mayor. The mayor was also using official vehicles beyond his entitlement. The CMO said that the MCI was being used by the mayor for his personal glorification. The charge sheet said that the mayor in the absence of rules made transfers/postings and took disciplinary action.