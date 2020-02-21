Share:

ISLAMABAD-Land grabbing activities continue in the suburbs of the federal capital with the police just registering cases and doing nothing concrete to curb the activities of the alleged land mafia.

In the latest of such incidents, members of land mafia including Yousuf son of Gul Mast Khan, Saddam son of Siraj Khan, Muhammad Shah son of Saad Shah along with some 25 persons attempted to occupy a plot owned by Ejaz Ahmed son of Raja Ghulam Haider of Dhok Raja Kher Muhammad Tarlai Kalan. Upon resistance, the accused beat up the labourers and other busy in construction work and later Yousaf Khan opened fire which injured Faisal Ismail severely. The bullet hit him in the hip.

According to the FIR registered at Koral police station, the accused acted on behalf of Shakeel Abbasi and Rehman -- the land grabbers in the area, according to the complainant.

The others who got injured in the incident included Mujtaba, Moeen Masood and Ejaz Ahmed. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 324, 427, 148, 149, and 109 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.