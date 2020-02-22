Share:

Sialkot-Sessions court awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case here on Friday.

Reportedly, in the court of Sessions Judge Tariq Javed a murder case was under trial against accused Asad alias Adaha. After completion of proceedings and lawyers’ arguments, the learned judge awarded life imprisonment to accused and fined him Rs.1 lac.

The amount will be paid to heirs of deceased Ubaid Rizwan. In case of non -payment of fine the accused will have to spend six more months in jail.

According to prosecution, accused Asad had killed Ubaid and injured two people over old enmity. The lawyer Anjum Pervez Nutt argued in favour of accused.