mardan - Mardan police on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged facilitator

of court firing incident in which two people including an Under-

Trial Prisoner was killed in the firing incident in front of Additional

Session Judge (ADJ) court here last Friday, a press statement issued

by district police office (DPO) on Friday said .It may be noted that on February

14, police were producing the Under-Trial Prisoner identified

as Adnan resident of Toru involved in a murder case in the Additional Session Judge (ADJ)/Child Protection Court judge Mufti Faryal Zia during that time a person started firing