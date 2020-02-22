Share:

Ahmedpur East-Columnist and literary figure Riazul Haq Bhatti has taken over charge of the office of Director Public Relations Bahawalpur division.

Earlier he was posted as Director Public Relations Dera Ghazi Khan Division. His predecessor Director Public Relations Rana Ajaz Mehmodd has been transferred and posted as Director Public Relations Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Rana Ajaz Mehmood served here as Director Public Relations for four years. Meanwhile, Director Public Relations Riazu Haq Bhatti called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry in his office. Deputy Director Information and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Chairman Tehsil Zakar Committee appointed

Punjab government, on recommendations of PTI MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Khan Abbasi, has appointed Muhammad Salim Khan Niazi as Chairman Tehhsil Zakat & Ushar Committee Ahmedpur East while his younger brother Shehzad Gul Khan Niazi has been posted as Legal adviser Municipal Committee AhmedpurEast. Local PTI activists have hailed Punjab government and local MPA’s decision.

14 new feeders in Mepco Ahmedpur East Division

MEPCO have made arrangement for supply of electricity in Ahmedpur East Divison in summer without any interruption.

For this purpose, 500 old transformers had been replaced with new ones while 14 new feeders had been established. This was stated by Executive Engineer Muhammad Hayat Tunio while talking to newsmen here Friday.

He categorically stated that operation against power theft would continue without any discrimination and no leniency will be given to any person.

He said any person could meet him for his Wapda-related problems in official hours under open door policy of the government and Wapda.