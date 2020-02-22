Share:

LAHORE - Pak Suzuki celebrated the successful launch of the new Alto at Pakistan Auto Show 2020 at Expo Centre at Lahore which was attended by officials from Pakistan’s largest automobile manufacturing companies; auto parts manufacturers and a large number of people. The all new Alto comes with some of the most useful features such as fuel efficiency, Japanese contemporary technology, 3 years or 60,000 km warranty, spaciousness and a unique eye-catching design that matches the taste of a diverse audience. The upper versions of the all new Alto come with two airbags, ABS in addition to the standard seat belts.