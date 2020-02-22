Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the newly-built Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway on Saturday.

After scheduled arrival here from Layyah, the prime minister, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, performed the inauguration of 52.5 kilometre long two-way highway, which will ensure faster and convenient journey between Muzaffargarh and D G Khan.

Federal Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Member of the National Assembly Basit Sultan Bukhari, CM’s Advisor on Agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti, Members of Punjab Assembly Niaz Ahmad Khan Gishkori and Khurram Suhail Leghari, and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s ‘Panahgah’ programme Gohar Ijaz were also present on the occasion.