ATTOCK/BAHAWALPUR-An amount of Rs 669.96 million is being spent on more than 15 development projects across the Attock district.

A source in Building Department said this while talking to this journalist. As per details warehouse in District Headquarters Hospital Attock at the cost of Rs 17.945 million, new building of Govt Boys College Hasanabdal at the cost of Rs 40.825 million, Model Cattle Market Gondal at the cost of Rs 174.963 million, new building of Police Station Hazro at the cost of Rs 90.350 million and at the cost of Rs 36.724 million new buildings of Rescue 1122 Hasanabdal, Fatehjang and Pindigheb have been built. The source said that at the cost of Rs 93.359 million, new building of Special Education Center Mansar, at the cost of Rs 72.945 million new building of Police Station Attock Saddar, Fish Seeding Farm at the cost of Rs 46.980 million were being built and at the cost of Rs 40.209 million Kheri Moorat Live Stock Research Center was being upgraded. The source said that construction of prosecutor office at the cost of Rs 13.520 million and construction of new building of Special Education Center Hazro will be started soon.

Moot on business, entrepreneurship research

The International Conference on Business and Entrepreneurship Research organised by the Department of Management Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, concluded here yesterday. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was the chief guest. In his address, the vice chancellor said that Islamia University Bahawalpur was witnessing a new era of progress and expansion as new academic programmes compatible to current local and international market were being started.

“The existing programs are being revamped to meet societal needs through innovation and development. The University is also playing leading role in socioeconomic development building communities. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has recently opened E Rozgar Center through government scheme to provide job and business opportunities to local youth,” he said. The University students actively participated in trade fair jointly organized with Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and district administration.

This event provided local business organisations and cottage industry great opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of local and international tourists on the occasion of annual jeep rally.

Talking on conference topic, he said that innovation was a wonderful concept while technology had made innovation easier. He also emphasised on ethics in business, society and policy making which was responsibility of researchers, academics, managers and practitioners. Opportunities provided by CPEC in coming years must be looked not only through innovation, business or economic benefits but also through the ethical point of view otherwise this progress will be hollow and not fruitful. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal thanked the national and international delegates for their arrival and participation in three-day event in Bahawalpur.