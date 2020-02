Share:

LAHORE - The finals of the Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 will be played today (Saturday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah. The semifinals and finals will be contested in U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys/girls U-10 will be played. Adnan Arshad Aulakh DG Sports Board Punjab Haroon Sheikh Director Servaid will be the chief guests of the tournament.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Jabir Ali beat Hamza Jawad 8-2, Ahmer Saeed beat Tauheed Awais 8-0, Ahtesham Arif beat Ahmad Amir 8-6 and Sherhan Salim beat Shahzain 8-5. In U-18 doubles semifinals, Zain Ch & Ifham Rana beat Sherhan Salim & Ahmad Amir 4-2, 3-5, 10-4 and Ahtesham Arif & Jabir Ali beat Hamza Jawad & Asad Zaman 4-1, 2-4, 10-5.

In U-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Arman Kamran 8-5 and Waleed Javeed beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-6. In boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Haniya Minhas beat Ismail Aftab 8-0 and Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-5. In girls U-16 semifinals, Haniya Minhas beat Mehru Fatima 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 quarterfinals, Ismail Aftab beat Usman 8-0, Harris Bajwa beat Talha Tarar 8-4, Omer Jawad beat Nauman 8-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesa Zohaib 8-0.