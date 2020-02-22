Share:

Sialkot -: Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar has said government wants to see Sialkot International Airport project successful at any cost.

The Sialkot Business Community established this airport on self-help basis and for this purpose all the resources will be utilized.

He expressed his views in an address to the delegation headed by the Chairman ‘Sial’ Nadeem Anwar Qureshi. The delegation comprised Vice Chairman Ch. Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, former Chairman Engineer Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Chairman ‘Sial’ Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed, Director ‘Sial’ Mian Atiqur Rehman, Coordinator Meeting Ch. Zulfiqar Ahmad. The governor said that during his visit to Sialkot International Airport, he fulfilled promise by arranging the meeting of the “Sial” delegation with the Chairman P&D Punjab Hamid Yaqub Sheikh regarding reconstruction of all the roads leading to Sialkot International Airport. Now, let’s see how the delegation of the Sialkot Port presents its case and gets success in resolving the issues regarding roads infrastructure. The governor gave surety to Chairman P&D Punjab Hamid Yaqub Sheikh of all kinds of cooperation. In the meeting, the Chairman P&D Punjab Hamid Yaqub Sheikh said that the work on Shahbazpur Bridge and roads will be completed by June this year.

Likewise, the already under construction bridges at Sublime Chowk and Shahabpura Sialkot will also be completed soon. On this occasion, Chairman “Sial” Nadeem Anwar Qureshi presented to the governor an album of pictures of his visit prepared by the Public Relations Department Sial for which the governor thanked Sial.