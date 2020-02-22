Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Like other districts of Punjab, polio vaccination campaign 2020 continued in Mandi Bahauddin, said Assistant Commissioner Abbas Zulqarnain while accompanying UN representatives’ team visiting Mandi Bahauddin sub-division to monitor process of administration of anti-polio drops to children.

He said polio was epidemic that crippled children for life. He urged people and notables of the area to cooperate with the teams to eradicate roots of this wide ranging polio decease to save people from crippling disease. He said a comprehensive plan had been made to achieve target of giving polio drops to all children under 5. Abbas said the campaign started on 17 February and it will end on 22 February. Vaccination teams will visit house to house, street to street in every village, town, city, brick kiln, bus stand, railway station, farm house, public place across the district to make sure no child is left unvaccinated.

The UN representatives’ team appreciated the efforts of local administration and polio vaccination teams that were working with full vigor and enthusiasm.