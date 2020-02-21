Share:

Rawalpindi-A woman was injured in the city on Friday during Basant celebrations which happened despite a ban imposed by the Punjab government on the festival, sources informed.

The woman was rushed to hospital where her condition is said to be out of danger. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident ordering SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to submit a detailed report with his office.

Moreover, police launched a crackdown against kite dealers and flyers across the district and nabbed more than 200 persons besides seizing kites, weapons and sound systems from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against all the detainees, sources said.

According to sources, people celebrated Basant in various party of the city in a sheer violation of ban imposed by provincial government.

The youth used coloured kites with chemical coated/steel string on the rooftops while playing music. Many of them resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the event.

Scores of small children could be seen running on roads and in the streets while carrying sticks and bamboo to catch stray kites. In some areas, traffic jam occurred due to children running on roads.

A woman got injured in Rawal Division when a stray bullet brushed her forehead and she was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. “The condition of woman is stable and she is out of danger,” said SP Rawal Rai Mazhar.

According to sources, the supply of electricity remained suspended doubling miseries of people. On the other hand, police, following the orders of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched a crackdown across the district arresting more than 200 kite dealers and flyers and recovering chemical coated strings, weapons and music systems from their possession, sources said.

In order to keep the motorcyclists safe from twine cuts, he said, the police and traffic wardens have placed barriers at both sites of flyovers at Chandni Chowk and 6th Road barring the entry of motorcyclists on the flyovers.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would continue action against kite dealers and flyers round the clock. He said apart from police, the Elite Force, Dolphin Force and other officials of law enforcement agencies are taking action against the kite flyers and dealers.

He warned of registration of case under heinous nature of offenders in case any citizen hurt with chemical coated twine anywhere.