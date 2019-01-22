Share:

ISLAMABAD : Basmati rice worth $256.922 million was exported during first half of current financial year as compared to exports of $ 203.721 million of the corresponding period of last. During the period from July-December, 2018-19, about 274,132 metric tons of Basmati rice was exported as against the exports of 191,534 metric tons of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The exports of Basmati rice witnessed about 26.11 percent growth during the period under review, whereas overall food group exports from the country increased by 3.09 percent, it added. In last six months food commodities valuing $1.994 billion were exported as against the exports of $1.935 billion of same period of last year. During the period under review, about 1.553 million metric tons of rice valuing $828.966 million was exported which was recorded at 1.788 million metric tons worth $849.634 million of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, exports of Basmati rice grew by 8 percent during the month of December, 2018 and about 468,599 metric tons of rice worth $214.773 million exported as against the exports of 470,322 metric tons valuing $198.863 million of same month of last year.

During last month, food group exports registered about 9.64 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year. Food commodities worth $483.365 million exported in December, 2018 as compared the exports of $439.955 million of same month of last year.

On the other hand imports of food commodities during first half of current financial year reduced by 8.49 percent as came down from $3.242 billion in July-December, 2017-18 to $2.996 billion of same period of financial year 2018-19.