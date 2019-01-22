Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was of vital importance for the economic development of Pakistan.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here and discussed bilateral relations including progress on CPEC as well as other regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister welcomed Chinese support and assistance in different sectors including trade and economic cooperation.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a successful visit to China in November last during which important meetings were between the leadership of both the countries.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his meetings with Chinese counterpart in Beijing and Kabul remained very productive during which we agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations by promoting cooperation in diverse fields.

The Chinese Ambassador said that Pak-China friendship had taken roots in the hearts of the peoples of two countries.