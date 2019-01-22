Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Super Football League (ISFL) 2019 kits distribution ceremony will be held today (Tuesday) under the supervision of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) in collaboration with CBR Housing Society. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) vice president MPA Malik Aamir Dogar, PFF President Ashfaq Hussain, vice presidents Zahir Shah and Naveed Haider and CBR Housing Society [resident Altaf Ahmed will be the chief guests on the occasion. PFF Acting Secretary Syed Sharafat said that all the arrangements of the ceremony have been finalised. He said Islamabad Super Football League will start from February 2 in which top eight teams of Islamabad including Rover Club, Akbar Club, Mehran Club, Huma Club, CDA Club, Ravi Club, Evergreen Club and Islamabad Academy Club will participate.–Staff Reporter