SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH/OKARA/KAMALIA-On the appeal of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC), lawyers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and Shakargarh observed a complete peaceful strike on Monday, and they boycotted local courts to lodge their strong protest against Sahiwal incident.

While addressing a condolence meeting of the Sialkot lawyers held at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), President Sialkot DBA Ch. Muhammad Raza strongly condemned the brutal killings of an innocent family by the CTD in Sahiwal. He deeply condoled this tragedy with the grieved family. Sialkot lawyers demanded "speedy justice" for the victims and stern legal action against the accused CTD officials, in this regard. Sialkot DBA also unanimously passed a condemnation resolution and expressed complete solidarity with the grieved family against this CTD highhandedness as well.

In Toba Tek Singh, on the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) to condemn the so-called encounter of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in which four people were shot dead near Sahiwal, complete strike was observed by the lawyers here at Kamalia, Gojra and Pirmahal on Monday. General body meetings were also held in bar rooms where bar office bearers and senior lawyers demanded in their speeches immediate arrest of the accused killer CTD men.

In Okara, Okara District Bar Association observed a complete strike and no any lawyer appeared in the court in protest against the Sahiwal killing incident by CTD officials. DBA President Rai Abdul Ghafoor Kharl and General Secretary Ch Riaz said this act was the brutal incident in the hands of law enforcing agency of the Govt. It was demanded to probe the heinous incident for the safety of the public keeping in light the superiority of the law and justice.

In Kamalia, PML-N leader Ch Asadur Rehman vehemently condemned Sahiwal incident. He was addressing a press meet at Kamalia Press Club here. He asked from the government: "On whose orders Punjab Police are killing citizens." He said: "The murder of an unarmed family is the worst terrorism by the police. What law allows killing a person travelling with his wife and children by labelling him as a terrorist without any enquiry?" He said that there were contradictions in the statements of CTD, police and administration. He added: "The blood of an innocent family is on the sleeves of the rulers. The government has failed to secure lives and properties of the citizens. There is no reason to kill people like this in a decent and democratic society. The law does not allow such incidents to happen. If anyone has committed a crime, then he should be presented in court. Sahiwal incident is misconduct on the government's part." He demanded that a Judicial Commission should be formed to investigate the incident and those responsible should be suspended until the facts are reached.