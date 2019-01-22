Share:

Medical reports of the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were declared unsatisfactory after undergoing echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday.

The reports indicated expansion of heart size as its muscle found thickened while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory.

Three cardiac tests of Nawaz Sharif was conducted at PIC including echo, thallium and electrocardiogram (ECG). Thallium report will be issued by the hospital administration within few hours, sources said.

Strict security measures were made during the arrival of the incarcerated premier as heavy contingents of police were deployed at entrance spots of the emergency wards while all attendants of other patients were asked to leave the room.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif has been taken to PIC from Kot Lakhpat jail for medical tests.

Sources said that a three-member medical board was formed for medical check-up of the former premier. The board will be headed by Dr Shahid Hameed while other members include Dr Sajjad Ahmed and Dr Hamid Khalil.